UFC Champion Cleared Of Charges, Once-Fired UFC Fighter Set To Return, UFN 131 Winner Cut Own Hair

- Reigning UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg had her misdemeanor battery case dismissed in a Las Vegas court recently, according to a report by MMAjunkie. The fighter had been cited last July following an incident with Angela Magana at the UFC Athlete Retreat.

Cyborg agreed to stay out of trouble, take one impulse control counseling class and pay $398 in fines to clear the case with the Las Vegas Municipal Court. According to a police report, Magana suffered a laceration on her face and was transported to a hospital following the incident.

On her Twitter page, Magana noted that she still plans to proceed with a personal lawsuit vs. Cyborg for the incident.

- Yair Rodriguez, who was released from his UFC contract after declining a bout against Zabit Magomedsharipov, has apparently had a change of heart. According to a report by ESPN, Rodriguez will indeed meet Magomedsharipov in September at UFC 228.

Rodriguez has scored six wins in seven UFC fights, falling only to former champion Frankie Edgar. The former Ultimate Fighter winner is 10-2 overall in his career. Magomedsharipov sports a 15-1 career mark, which includes a 3-0 record with the UFC. The two were first reported for UFC 227.

- Gregor Gillespie has enough money to get a real haircut after UFC Fight Night 131. During his post-fight interview on FOX Sports 1, Gillespie revealed that he cut his own hair prior to stepping inside the Octagon to face Vinc Pichel in the co-main event.

Gillespie remained unbeaten, securing a submission victory vs. Pichel from Utica, New York Friday night.