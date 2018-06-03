The Rock Tells NXT Star To Stay Above Backstage Politics, WWE UK Stars Talk Tournament, Total Bellas

- Above, Dave Mastiff talks about coming for a fight in the WWE UK Championship Tournament (bracket here) on June 18 and 19. Below, Jordan Devlin talks about redemption after coming short the first time around, and Ashton Smith recalls Razor Ramon and The Rock's influence on his career.

- The latest Total Bellas airs tonight on E!, here's the official preview for the episode:

"Nikki leans on Brie, Bryan and the Bella family for their unconditional support following her breakup with fiancé John Cena, all while preparing for the Bella Twins' big return to the WWE 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw."

- A few days ago NXT Star Dakota Kai spoke with WWE and noted how The Rock was a big reason why she got into wrestling

"My brother was the one who actually got me into WWE. He watched it all the time, and I started to watch with him," Kai said. "I was hooked on The Rock and his ability to captivate an audience. From there, one of my friends I used to do athletics with told me about a local company that needed more girls. That was in 2007, and I haven't looked back since."

Thanks to Twitter, this made its way back to Rock who had this to say to her.