When Is Johnny Impact Returning To Impact?, Slammiversary Press Conference, Jimmy Jacobs (Video)

- Above is the first of a three part Around the Ring with Josh Mathews and Jimmy Jacobs. Jacobs talked about his look, how he first got into the ring in 8th grade and why it was the worst ring he's ever been in.

- Impact Wrestling announced there will be a Slammiversary Press Conference on Monday (6/4) at 10am ET from the Real Sports Bar in Toronto. Wrestlers scheduled to appear: Impact World Champion Austin Aries, Madison Rayne, and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim. Tickets will go on sale for the PPV on Monday, as well.

- TMZ reported Johnny Impact will be making his return to Impact at Slammiversary on July 22. As noted, Impact just married fellow Impact star, Taya Valkyrie, and is on the upcoming season of Survivor. We last saw him in April when Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs threw him face first into some steel steps.