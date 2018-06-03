Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On Contract Signing, Undisputed Era Mocks British Strong Style, WWE - IG

- Above, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly hype their tag match against British Strong Styles (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven) at the WWE UK Championship on June 18. Cole said the group is not on their level and is overrated.

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos. The collection includes: Pete Dunne (with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch), Ronda Rousey (with Elias), Alexa Bliss, and Billie Kay.

- As noted, SmackDown GM Paige announced this Tuesday there would be a sit-down contract signing that she will personally moderate between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. On Twitter, Nakamura thought it was a great idea to have Styles sit during the signing, since the last time we saw him Nakamura had dropped the champ to the floor. The two will meet at Money in the Bank in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship.

Very nice to offer @AJStylesOrg a seat at the table. He can't sign the contract standing up! #WWEChampionship ???? — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 2, 2018