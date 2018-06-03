Sanity Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Live Event, Matt Hardy On Ultimate Deletion, Seth Rollins

- Above, Seth Rollins is the subject of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week will feature "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

- Thanks to this year's Superstar Shake-Up, Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Killian Dain) was moved to SmackDown and have received a number of vignettes over the past couple weeks with "coming soon" in them. Well, it looks like they will be showing up any time now after making their first main roster appearance at yesterday's SmackDown live event in Waco, Texas. Gallows and Anderson picked up the victory via DQ after Dain interfered in the match.

- Matt Hardy is asking fans if they would like to see another Ultimate Deletion match, but this time teaming up with Bray Wyatt against "two deserving obsolete mules." In the first match, Hardy defeated Wyatt and tossed him in the Lake of Reincarnation.