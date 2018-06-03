Scott Dawson Cracks Joke About Divorcing Wife, Daniel Bryan Calms Down Nikki Bella, Best MITB Stars

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip on the Bella Twins YouTube channel. Brie and Nikki Bella were headed to the 25th Anniversary of Raw and Daniel Bryan has to calm Nikki's nerves before the show.

- WWE wrote an article on the top 10 Money in the Bank competitors. Starting at number 10: Carmella, Shelton Benjamin, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Kane and at number one, Edge.

- Scott Dawson showed a text conversation with his wife where she used the phrase "two sweet" and Dawson said he nearly had to divorce her. The Revival had previously been in a friendly online rivalry where the Bullet Club would use the phrase "FTR" or "F--- the Revival." This came about when the topic of who the best tag team in the world was: The Revival or The Young Bucks.