- Above, Brian Cage appeared on AMBY to talk about Lucha Underground and working in the X Division in Impact Wrestling.

"I love working with X Division style guys and that doesn't always mean 'small' guys - but a lot of the guys are usually smaller - but just that style," Cage said. "I fit in well with it. I think that people forget that it's not a weight class, it's a style, Samoa Joe was champion."

- Impact sent out another survey for fans to fill out on this week's Impact: Under Pressure show. Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to win the Impact World Championship and Su Yung defeated Allie to win the Knockouts Championship.

- After Tessa Blanchard sent out a motivational tweet an individual responded that because she's a third generation wrestler she had more "handed" to her. Blanchard disagreed, "Being generational is not a bad thing. My last name doesn't take the bumps for me, doesn't travel the miles for me, doesn't set up the rings or get me up to train. My last name doesn't squat 225 & bench 135 on an off day. I'm handed everything because of my last name? Go on."

Make the decision today "I am going to be happy."



Don't wait for some great thing to be happening. Don't waste a day being sad or unhappy. We're not products of our circumstances, but rather, our decisions.



Make the decision today "I am not sitting here the rest of my life." — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) June 3, 2018

Nah. You can be the victim of circumstances. Ur the daughter of a former wrestler, although I love you, I don't think you're the right person to spread this message — Ramos the C--- (@CillianHennessy) June 3, 2018

Celebs may have come from tough upbringings. She didn't. That's all I'm saying. Maybe she overcame adversities growing up, but that message and her just don't match well when things have been handed to you — Ramos the C--- (@CillianHennessy) June 3, 2018