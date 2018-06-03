Ricochet Claps Back At Velveteen Dream, John Cena Connects With Boy Band, Flash Morgan Webster

- Above, Flash Morgan Webster talked about how he plans to steal the spotlight at the upcoming WWE UK Championship Tournament on June 18 and 19. While WWE traveled overseas last month, Webster was involved in a 6-Man Tag Match on 205 Live, which you can see a clip of below.
- Min "Suga" Yoongi of the South Korean pop group BTS is apparently a big fan of John Cena and noted he was a fan during an interview, while also giving Cena's hand gesture afterwards. Cena retweeted it later on saying "#Respect." Cena's tweeted currently has 130k retweets. WWE posted an article about this connection, wondering if the two would ever collaborate down the road.
[TRANS]— ?? (@minmeraki) June 2, 2018
Yoongi: I am John Cena's fan!
pic.twitter.com/GlEYKZBM6y
#Respect ?? https://t.co/8kFhXKufSy— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 2, 2018
- Over the last couple days on Twitter, Velveteen Dream has been throwing jabs at his TakeOver opponent, Ricochet. Ricochet decided to throw one of his own and reminded Dream of his WWE Tough Enough past where he was eliminated about halfway through the show, despite being one of the favorites. Ricochet wrote, "The result will be the same at Takeover: Chicago."
The result will be the same at Takeover Chicago. #ELIMINATED pic.twitter.com/WXUQEVUYW9— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 3, 2018
R I C O C H E T— DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) May 26, 2018
The story of a boy who never grew up.....
SPOILER:
In the end,
The Dream
makes a Man outta U. pic.twitter.com/bOisv3lHx4
Ricochet may not get the bonus pay 4 going over at TakeOver— DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) June 3, 2018
But The DREAM
will make sure U get that
Hot Dog and Handshake
UR used 2 after the match.....#IndyPay pic.twitter.com/opfH82Z6IR