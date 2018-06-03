WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (6/2): Battle Royal Winner Headlines, War Raiders, More

By Marc Middleton | June 03, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (6/2): Battle Royal Winner Headlines, War Raiders, More Photo Credit: Tom G.

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Tucker Knight won a 15-man Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole

* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley

* Fabian Aichner and Kassius Ohno defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

* Kona Reeves defeated Jeet Rama

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a non-title match

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair

* The War Raiders defeated TM61

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Tucker Knight

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top