WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (6/2): Battle Royal Winner Headlines, War Raiders, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:
* Tucker Knight won a 15-man Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole
* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley
* Fabian Aichner and Kassius Ohno defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams
* Kona Reeves defeated Jeet Rama
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a non-title match
* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair
* The War Raiders defeated TM61
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Tucker Knight