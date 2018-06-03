WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (6/2): Battle Royal Winner Headlines, War Raiders, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Tucker Knight won a 15-man Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole

* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley

* Fabian Aichner and Kassius Ohno defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

* Kona Reeves defeated Jeet Rama

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a non-title match

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair

* The War Raiders defeated TM61

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Tucker Knight