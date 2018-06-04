Taz On Who He Feels Should Be NXT Champion, One Weakness Of Aleister Black

The current NXT Title picture involves champion Aleister Black in a feud with Lars Sullivan. Dominating his competition for several months, Sullivan has bulldozed his way to the front of the line when it comes to top contenders for the title. For Black, he has been one of the most popular names since debuting in NXT, and was able to capture the championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans by defeating Andrade "Cien" Almas.

For Taz, one person on the current NXT roster should be NXT Champion. While he feels that Black has the look and feel of a champion, there is one weakness to his arsenal.

"His promo work needs some work, in my opinion," said Taz. "The only reason why I say it needs some work is because he's got a very awesome look. His physique, all the ink he has, his facial hair, his hair on his head, the way his face looks, the way he moves in the ring. His athleticism in the ring, his body of work as a pro wrestler, all the years he's in the business. The martial arts feel he has to his work and his kicks and his strikes, and all this jazz. It's all an awesome potpourri of a very unique talent, hence his success in NXT.

"And I do think once he's on the main roster, he will be a big, big star, and I really believe that. He should be. The thing is, just me being blunt, his promo work loses me a little bit. It loses the darkness. He's gotta certain darkness about him, right? You get that when you see him, a certain darkness. I'm not saying he shouldn't talk, but I think he needs a little guidance on his talking. His vocabulary is great, very intelligent, he doesn't have like a heavy duty accent or anything like that. But to me, it loses the darkness."

Taz feels that Lars Sullivan should be a top guy and has the look, but he should not be champion yet. Instead, the person holding the title should be EC3.

"It's almost like a Bobby Roode feel, but different," said Taz. "Like that type of feel, but as a heel. He's veteran enough, he knows what he's doing enough that he feels like a champ. He can cut a helluva promo. I that's who eventually has got to be the NXT Champion, in my opinion."

Taz feels that EC3 has continued to grow since his days as Derrick Bateman, and has done a great job keeping up with his diet and training to look like a top star.

