News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Roman Reigns Returns, Battle Royal, Former Universal Champions Face Off

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as the road to Money In the Bank continues.

WWE already has several singles matches announced for tonight's RAW - Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Natalya in a non-title match. There will also be a Tag Team Battle Royal to crown new #1 contenders for a match with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank. That match will feature The B Team, The Revival, Titus Worldwide and others.

Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear tonight as is Roman Reigns. Reigns missed last week's show and had the weekend live events off but he is scheduled to be back to work tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* The Monster Among Men faces The Glorious One

* Former Universal Champions lock up - Balor vs. Owens

* Natalya stands up to Nia Jax

* Who will be next to challenge The Deleters of Worlds?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.