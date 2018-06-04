WWE Live Event Results From Arlington (6/3): Daniel Bryan Headlines, US Title Fatal 4 Way, SAnitY

Thanks to Al Molina for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Arlington, Texas:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Rusev & Aiden English and The Usos in a Triple Threat. Rusev Day was over with the crowd

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY by disqualification due to interference from Killian Dain. SAnity looked dominant

* Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega defeated Sin Cara. Fun match, impressive & aggressive action from Almas. Should be a fun TV feud

* Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over The Miz, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4 Way

* The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin, Sheamus and Cesaro

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair

* Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass