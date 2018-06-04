NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 14): Hiromu Takahashi And Taiji Ishimori In The Finals, Chris Jericho

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament concluded today with Hiromu Takahashi defeating Taiji Ishimori in the main event to win this year's tournament. This is Takahashi's first time winning the NJPW BOTSJ and afterwards had a face off with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 27:00 mark).

Below are the full results:

* Chris Sabin and Flip Gordon defeated Shota Umino and Tiger Mask

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Taka Michinoku, Iizuka, and Minoru Suzuki

* Sho, Yoh, and Hirooki Goto defeated Desperado, Kanemaru, and Taichi

* Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated ACH, Dragon Lee, Ryusuke Taguchi, and KUSHIDA

* Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada defeated Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori (BOTSJ Finals)

There was a funny moment during the celebration, part of the trophy broke when Takahashi went to pick it up.

Chris Jericho made another appearance - via video - at today's show and talked about Naito and Okada going on last at Wrestle Kingdom 12, but Jericho vs. Omega was the actual match that everyone was talking about. He says he targeted Naito because he's the best and Jericho will help him get to that next level of notoriety. Just a note, the above video is NSFW.

NJPW Dominion is up next on June 9 at 3am ET / 12am PT and will feature IWGP Inercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega (2 out of 3 falls/no time limit). Be sure to join us for complete live coverage!