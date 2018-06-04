Asuka And Carmella Trade Shots On Twitter, Total Bellas Recap Video, Gorilla Monsoon

- E! posted this video recap of last night's Total Bellas episode.

- Former ECW Champion Mikey Whipwreck turns 45 years old today. Also, today would have been the 81st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon.

- Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella had the following Twitter exchange as they prepare to do battle at WWE Money In the Bank on June 17th:

Who is Asuka?

Empress of Yesterday.

Stoppable.

Beatable.

She used to be what I am today.

Nobody is ready for Mella. #MITB — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 2, 2018