WWE Live Event Results From Lake Charles (6/3): Seth Rollins Defends, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley

Thanks to Michael Trout for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Lake Charles, Louisiana:

* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal

* No Way Jose and Titus Worldwide defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

* Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy

* Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B Team via DQ

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias