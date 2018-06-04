WWE Star Releases New Hip-Hop Single, Superstars Thrown Into The Crowd (Video), Next Total Bellas

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars being thrown into the crowd.
- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's Total Bellas episode:
"The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first Women's Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes."
- WWE Superstar R-Truth has a new "That'z Endurance" hip-hop single streaming on WeOnRadio.com. Truth has been out of action with a shoulder injury this year but he was drafted to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. Below is a teaser for the song, which features Mannish Mania and was produced by J-Trx.
#NowPlaying Thatz Endurance by @RonKillings on https://t.co/0oNEoAIv34 #hearingisbelieving pic.twitter.com/JMS5hDiQFI— 91.8 WeOnRadio (@weonradio) June 3, 2018
Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/xjk6vuMtab— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 17, 2018