WWE Campaigning For Emmy Awards Nomination, Big Event Announced For Hollywood This Week

By Marc Middleton | June 04, 2018

It looks like WWE is campaigning for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination as they are preparing to host their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event in North Hollywood on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.

WWE has invited select members of the media to the big event on Wednesday of this week. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and The Bella Twins are all scheduled to appear.

There will be a red carpet event followed by private screenings of the RAW 25th Anniversary special, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and the recent WWE 24 "Empowered" special on the women's revolution. Konuwa points to how it's interesting that WWE chose to submit some of their specialty programming for Emmy consideration instead of RAW or SmackDown, noting that the "Empowered" special seems to have the best chance.

Stephanie McMahon has had her eye on an Emmy for the company for a while as she tweeted this photo back in December 2017:


Source: Forbes

