Mickie James On Going From Truck Stop To WWE, How Far Women's Wrestling Has Come, Her Music Career

Mickie James was recently profiled by Fredericksburg.com with a look at her ties to Virginia, her pro wrestling career and her music career. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:
Going from working as a truck stop waitress to a veteran WWE Superstar with a large online following:
"It's incredible and it's also very humbling. I try to remember who I am and what I come from, because I didn't come from super means. I had to work and pray and try really hard to succeed and get everything that I wanted out of life. I'm still not satisfied."
Launching her music career in 2010:
"It was: Do I want music or do I want wrestling? I wanted both. I'm good at wrestling and I love it with all my heart. I've devoted so much of my life and career to it that I wasn't ready to let it go. I didn't want to let music go, either, because I felt like it allowed me to express a different side of me that people don't know. Music is so soulful and you're a bit more vulnerable."
Being grateful for the female wrestlers who came before her and hoping she can make a similar impact before she retires:
"I wanted to be one of the best in the business, whether it was male or female. I recognized it was looked upon differently, but at the same time I wanted that line to be blurred. To see how far female wrestling has come is just inspiring and incredible. I'm just grateful to be a part of it and throw a little Virginia sass on it."
Source: Fredericksburg.com