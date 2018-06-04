The Godfather - WWE Photo Shoot Preview, WWE On New Performance Center Recruiting Website, New Day

- As noted, a new WWE Photo Shoot episode on WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW. Above is a preview.

- WWE announced the following on the new WWE Performance Center recruiting website that officially launched today:

WWE launches WWE Performance Center recruitment website As the WWE Performance Center approaches its five-year anniversary this summer, the training ground for WWE's next generation of Superstars has just celebrated a different milestone — the launch of an official recruitment website. Starting today, you can head to WWEPerformanceCenter.com to learn all about WWE's state-of-the-art facility, which opened its doors in Orlando, Fla., on July 11, 2013. Since its inception, dozens of Raw and SmackDown Superstars — from Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, to Charlotte Flair and Chad Gable — have learned the ropes there, and the facility continues to be the training home for more than 70 NXT Superstars and rookies hailing from all around the world. Tailored to athletes who are interested in pursuing a career in sports-entertainment, the new website features information about the WWE recruitment process and provides a detailed look at what day-to-day life is like for NXT Superstars and members of the WWE PC roster. The online hub includes step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a tryout, as well as access to the official application form; an overview of the many resources available to WWE PC recruits, from professional development and life-skills services, to in-ring training and on-site medical care; photos of the entire Performance Center roster, including current NXT Superstars and champions; biographies of the WWE PC's industry-leading coaching staff; testimonials from Raw and SmackDown Superstars like John Cena and Finn Bálor; and videos from past tryouts, both those held at the Performance Center and internationally. To visit the new site, go to WWEPerformanceCenter.com now.

- WWE posted this video of The New Day tossing pancakes at the weekend live event in Waco, Texas. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods defeated Cesaro, Sheamus and Shelton Benjamin at weekend events.