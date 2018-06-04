WWE Hypes The Undertaker's Ring Return, WWE UK Superstar Has Unfinished Business (Video), Carmella

- Below is new video of WWE UK Superstar Joseph Conners discussing the upcoming UK Title tournament in London. Conners says he's returning to the tournament because he has unfinished business from the 2017 tournament after losing to Mark Andrews. Conners says he's here to re-write the wrong that was done to him. Conners goes on and says he never makes the same mistake twice, and will not let the WWE UK Title get away from him this time.

"I will hurt, I will maim, I will savage every single one of those men and I'll happily stab any one of them in the back," he said. "In fact, I'll stab you in the front and I'll do it with a smile on my face. I will do anything and everything in my power to be crowned the winner of the second-ever WWE UK tournament."

- As noted, The Undertaker has been announced for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, July 7th. Below is the WWE announcement on the appearance, confirming that The Dead Man will be wrestling that night:

The Undertaker makes in-ring Madison Square Garden return on July 7 There will be a chill in the air in New York City on Saturday, July 7, when The Undertaker competes in Madison Square Garden as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. This will mark The Deadman's first appearance in The World's Most Famous Arena in eight years. The Undertaker has waged many unforgettable battles at MSG, including his melee with Mankind at Survivor Series 1996, his WWE Championship clash against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at SummerSlam 1998 and his collision with his brother Kane at WrestleMania XX as part of his legendary Streak. To experience The Phenom live and in-person on July 7, get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella posted this video of Greg Hamilton giving her a special ring introduction at a weekend live event. Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair at shows this weekend.