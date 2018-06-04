Georges St-Pierre On Problems With USADA Testing, Former UFC Champ Has Baby, Countdown To UFC 225

- Countdown to UFC 225 debuted over the weekend, and as usual, the promotion has made the episode available for online viewing. Featured are in-depth looks at the main and co-main event for Saturday's card from Chicago's United Center.

In the headline bout, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight crown against top contender Yoel Romero. The co-main features Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington colliding for the interim welterweight title.

Go inside the training camps of all four fighters and hear from them as they prepare for action inside the Octagon.

- During his recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre likely made a few enemies. More specifically, those that work for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and even the UFC.

St-Pierre, who returned last year after an extended hiatus, stated that it is simple to cheat in MMA and still be cleared by the USADA. GSP bested Michael Bisping for the middleweight title before vacating the belt, much like he did the welterweight crown.

"Even now, it's still easy to (cheat). Even now," St-Pierre said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Let's say I want to have an injection of a product that will last in my body for two days or one day. So I know that particular day I cannot be tested, because if I am, I'm screwed. So I put on my (USADA) whereabouts (app) that I'm traveling to freakin' Antarctica or anywhere, somewhere that is believable, and then I come back two days after. That substance will stay in my body for a certain period of time, but the effect of it will last maybe a month. And now we're talking about performance enhancing drugs — people, they misunderstand this."

St-Pierre continued, saying the biggest improvement from PEDs comes from your improved nervous system.

"What makes a guy athletic, it's not his muscle. The reason why Usain Bolt ran faster — there's many reasons why, but one of the main reasons is because his brain, his nervous system is faster," he said. "And if you make your nervous system better and more competent, you're a better athlete. You're a better fighter, you're a better baseball player. You're a better person, in a way. Of course that effect is limited, but there's still the muscle memory thing that will last and it could last forever."

- Former UFC champion Miesha Tate went through almost 70 hours of labor, but at the end, Tate and her boyfriend were greeted by a baby girl. Johnny Nunez, Tate's boyfriend, posted a picture of the newborn on social media.