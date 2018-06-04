John Cena On If He And Nikki Bella Are Back Together, If He Would Let His Child Be A WWE Star, More

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with John Cena. Cena ignores questions about reconciling with Nikki Bella but says they are best friends and they talk all the time.

Cena was also asked if he wants to marry Nikki. He said, "It's something I would like if the situation is right."

Cena then expressed interest in having children and said he's finally realizing there's life outside of WWE.

"Of course, I would love to be a dad. And by the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children," Cena said. "But I'm a little older now, a little wiser. At age 18 we say things different than age 25 and 35. I would love, only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I'm realizing there's life and it exists and it is beautiful. I think part of that is being a parent and we'll see. Is that good enough for you?"

When asked if Cena would allow his child to become a WWE Superstar, he said, "My God, I don't know what I would do with my life if my parents hadn't supported my career. So, would I allow my child to chase their dream, essentially is what you're asking me? I think that's what life is all about."