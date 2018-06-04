Mid-South Wrestling - WWE Network Update, The Rock On Hobbs & Shaw, Rock - SpongeBob, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Houston in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE issued the following new alert on more than 70 episodes of Mid-South Wrestling going live on the WWE Network:

Just added to WWE Network: Over 70 episodes of Mid-South Wrestling Journey back to the mid-1980s with WWE Network's latest on-demand offering of Mid-South Wrestling episodes from 2/12/83 to 7/28/84. WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bill Watts' Oklahoma-based territory was a hotbed for up-and-coming talent. These young Superstars helped the promotion rise to national prominence with Supershows at the New Orleans Superdome and Sam Houston Coliseum. Future Legends Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and the famed rivalry between The Midnight Express and The Rock 'n' Roll Express all were born here.

* More than 10,000 hours of video on demand including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view in history

* Groundbreaking original series and documentaries And you can stream all of this anywhere, anytime, on any device!

- The Rock revealed on Instagram that his Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham will be titled Hobbs & Shaw. Rock posted the following and noted that surprise casting announcements will be made soon. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 2nd, 2019 and will focus on Rock and Statham's characters from the Fast & Furious franchise, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Production is expected to begin this fall. Hobbs & Shaw had been the working title since last summer but Rock revealed that this is the name they're going with for the movie. He wrote the following:

Sunday shakas and scripts.

Reading our new Fast & Furious spin-off, titled HOBBS & SHAW w/ my dude @jasonstatham and a few surprise casting announcements coming soon.

Director, @davidmleitch (directed DEADPOOL2) has a sharp/cool vision and tone for our movie and our writer, Chris Morgan is turning in inspired work.

Good to see our franchise evolve and grow. Helluva fun ride - this one's for the fans.

THANK YOU to our entire hard working production crew putting in the hard work to make something great.

Mahalo and see you soon!

Hobbs

On a related note, The Great One is getting media & blog attention this week for a Twitter exchange he had with the official SpongeBob SquarePants account. Rock posted the following on Instagram about the exchange:

I have some great and productive conversations throughout my work week with a wide array of individuals, but my Twitter conversation with SpongeBob may be my fav.