Another NXT Release, WWE Posts Video Of Shawn Michaels Joining The NWO In 2002, WWE Shop Sale

- WWE posted the video above of Shawn Michaels joining the nWo 16 years ago on RAW. It was Michaels' first WWE appearance in nearly 18 months. While the group disbanded shortly after, Michaels ended up returning to action at SummerSlam that August, defeating Triple H in his first official match in over four years.

- Uriel Ealy of the Ealy Brothers has been released by WWE, according to ProwrestlingSheet.com. The Ealys had signed with WWE in 2015, but have been out of action since late March. As noted, the company had also recently released Zeda. Uriel's wife, Ashley, noted on Facebook over the weekend that the release is "a blessing," as seen below:



