Natalya On If She's Ready For Nia Jax (Video), Sin Cara Sends Custom Masks To Team, WWE Stock High

- Above is new backstage video of Natalya arriving to tonight's RAW for her non-title match with RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

"I was born to do this and I've been through every sort of situation you could be in in the WWE," Natalya said when asked if she's ready for the first-time match. "I've been through the ups and downs and everything in between, and for me I love a good challenge. I love to bite off more than I can chew and yeah, I am ready, I am ready for tonight."

Natalya went on and said tonight is probably the biggest challenge she's ever faced. In regards to talking strategy with Jax's Money In the Bank opponent, Ronda Rousey, Natalya said Rousey will go into her match with the same enthusiasm because they train their whole lives for moments like this, and it's go time.

- WWE stock was up 3.88% today, closing at $61.24 per share. Today's high was $61.89 and the low was $59.94. This is another new closing high for the stock.

- Sin Cara recently sent custom marks to the Mexico National football team ahead of their match against Scotland. Below is WWE's announcement on the masks along with Cara's Instagram post: