Impact Title Officially Dropped

Impact officially announced today that the Impact Grand Title is no more.

The storyline is that new Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries is unifying that title with the Impact Grand Title. Aries won the World Heavyweight Title back from Pentagon Jr. on last Thursday's episode. He won the Grand Title from Matt Sydal on the March 29th Impact Wrestling episode.

The Impact Grand Title was created in October 2016 and saw Aron Rex (Damien Sandow) defeat Eddie Edwards in the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural champion. The other Impact Grand Title holders were Moose with two reigns, Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre), Ethan Carter III (EC3) and Josh Mathews, who was gifted the title by Sydal. Sydal was actually defending the title on behalf of Mathews when he lost it to Aries.

Aries tweeted the following on the title:

The final Grand Champion and the Grandest @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ of them all, so said the mirror mirror on the wall. https://t.co/oeIsIVsoaI — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) June 4, 2018