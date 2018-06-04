WrestlingInc.com

Impact Title Officially Dropped

By Marc Middleton | June 04, 2018

Impact officially announced today that the Impact Grand Title is no more.

The storyline is that new Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries is unifying that title with the Impact Grand Title. Aries won the World Heavyweight Title back from Pentagon Jr. on last Thursday's episode. He won the Grand Title from Matt Sydal on the March 29th Impact Wrestling episode.

The Impact Grand Title was created in October 2016 and saw Aron Rex (Damien Sandow) defeat Eddie Edwards in the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural champion. The other Impact Grand Title holders were Moose with two reigns, Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre), Ethan Carter III (EC3) and Josh Mathews, who was gifted the title by Sydal. Sydal was actually defending the title on behalf of Mathews when he lost it to Aries.

How Was Viewership For The 'Under Pressure' Impact Episode With A World Title Main Event?
See Also
How Was Viewership For The "Under Pressure" Impact Episode With A World Title Main Event?

Aries tweeted the following on the title:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage This Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top