Kevin Owens On Bringing Out The Best In Finn Balor, John Cena - Bumblebee, ECW Talk On WWE Network

- Below is new backstage video of Kevin Owens at tonight's RAW before his match with Finn Balor. Owens talks about how his he brought the best out in Balor last week by taunting him on the microphone during his match with Braun Strowman.

"I feel I bring out the best in Finn," Owens said. "Tonight's going to be no different. Problem is Finn's wrestling me tonight, so it's not going to work out that well, that's all."

Owens also shows off his t-shirt mocking Balor and wishes him good luck for tonight.

- Wednesday's new episode of the "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network will feature a discussion on WWE's ECW brand that ran from 2006 until 2010. The episode will hit the on-demand section at 8pm EST.

- The trailer for the "Bumblebee" Transformers spinoff movie will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday. John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld star in the movie, which hits theaters on Christmas. Cena and director Travis Knight promote the trailer release in these new clips:

The adventure is about to begin. Don't miss @JohnCena in the new trailer for Bumblebee, debuting TOMORROW! #BumblebeeMovie pic.twitter.com/gIM7x5kyFp — Bumblebee (@bumblebeemovie) June 4, 2018