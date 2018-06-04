WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

- Elias is in the ring as JoJo introduces him. Elias plays a little on the guitar and addresses WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, saying we will all Walk With Elias after he wins the title from Rollins at Money In the Bank. Elias talks about how he left Rollins laying on RAW last week with the guitar shot but he was just as hurt because he had to destroy one of his favorite guitars. Elias shows us a replay on the big screen and plays a song while it airs, mocking Rollins and the NBA's Houston Rockets. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins makes his way out slowly, selling the attack from last week, as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves.

Rollins circles the ring and takes his time as Elias talks trash from the ring, getting ready for a fight with the guitar in his hands. Rollins pulls a steel chair from under the ring and fans pop. Rollins enters the ring and they face off, guitar vs. chair. They swing and Elias loses his guitar. Rollins backs him into the corner with the chair in the air but here comes Jinder Mahal from behind. Mahal drops Rollins and fans boo as they double team The Architect. The music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns. Reigns hits the ring and gets beat on but he fights back. Reigns clears the ring of Elias, Jinder and Sunil Singh to a mixed reaction. Reigns helps Rollins up and the music hits as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle makes his way out. Angle makes a tag team match that will start right now. Angle's music hits and fans do the "you suck!" chant. Rollins has the guitar as he and Reigns stand tall. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Elias and Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and we see that David Otunga is working the show tonight, replacing Jonathan Coachman on commentary.

Rollins starts off the match and unloads on Jinder while Reigns works over Elias on the floor. Rollins with more offense in and out of the ring. Reigns tags in and goes to work on Jinder, dropping him with an elbow to the jaw. Rollins comes back in and covers for a 2 count on Jinder. They go to the corner and in comes Elias for a quick double team. Elias keeps control and drops Rollins over the top rope for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Elias keeps control and has Rollins grounded for a few minutes now. Rollins looks to fight up and out but Elias takes him right back down and tightens the hold while talking trash. Elias focuses on the neck and goes to drop a big knee but Rollins moves. Jinder tags in and stops Rollins from tagging. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Rollins sends Jinder over the top to the floor as Reigns reaches for the tag.

Rollins finally makes the hot tag as Jinder comes back into the ring. Reigns unloads on Jinder and hits a big clothesline. Reigns drops Elias on the ramp and unloads on Jinder with clotheslines in the corner as fans count along. Jinder catches Reigns with a big boot in the face but Reigns responds with a boot to the face of his own. Elias tags in but Reigns drops him with a boot. Reigns stands tall to a mixed reaction. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but has to stop and knock Jinder off the apron. This allows Elias to retreat to the floor to avoid the punch. Reigns goes to the floor and runs around for a Drive By on Jinder but Singh moves him out of the way just in time. Elias immediately catches Reigns and drops him on the floor with a jumping knee to the face. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has Reigns down in the middle of the ring. Jinder tags in and ends up getting a close 2 count. Jinder with aggressive knee strikes before keeping Reigns grounded on the mat. Jinder drops a knee and continues the assault on Reigns. Elias tags in and drops a big knee on Reigns for another close 2 count. Elias drops Rollins off the apron with a cheap shot but turns back around to a big right hand from Reigns. They tangle and Elias drops Reigns for another pin attempt.

Jinder tags back in and pounds on Reigns as Rollins paces on the apron, holding the back of his head. Reigns finally gets an opening on Jinder and nails a Samoan Drop. Rollins and Elias tag in at the same time. Rollins with a Thesz Press and several strikes. Rollins with a Slingblade and a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. More back and forth with Rollins taking control and hitting a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count as Jinder breaks the pin. Reigns stops The Khallas on Rollins with a Superman Punch. Reigns runs around the ring and hits the Drive By on Elias.

Rollins kicks Elias in the face in the middle of the ring now. Rollins cranks up for the Blackout curb stomp but Singh gets on the apron. Rollins charges at him but Singh jumps off the apron, right into the hand of Reigns. Jinder makes the save and sends Reigns into the steel steps. Jinder tosses Reigns over the barrier into the crowd. Elias takes advantage and rolls Rollins up from behind for a 2 count. Rollins with an enziguri on Elias. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive on Jinder on the floor but lands bad on his neck. Singh tries to swing a steel chair at Rollins but it's blocked. Rollins chases Jinder into the ring but Elias turns it around with a DDT on top of the steel chair. Elias nails the Drift Away on Rollins for the win.

Winners: Elias and Jinder Mahal

- After the match, Elias and Jinder stand tall as we go to replays. Reigns and Rollins recover in the ring as Elias and Jinder look on from the stage.

James Harden vs. Curt Hawkins

Back from the break and Curt Hawkins is in the ring with an enhancement talent. There's a table set up at ringside with tacos. Hawkins says he's at 199 losses right now but he won't make it to 200 as he's about to pick up a win and when he wins, everyone in the arena will get tacos tonight. Hawkins briefly interviews his opponent, James Harden from Houston (like the NBA player from the Houston Rockets), and thanks him for participating.

The bell rings and they lock up. Hawkins takes it to the corner and rocks his opponent with a cheap shot. Hawkins whips Harden hard into the corner and he goes down. Hawkins with more offense until Harden sidesteps in the corner and he hits the turnbuckles. Harden mounts offense but Hawkins turns him inside out. Hawkins looks to put Harden away but the music interrupts and out comes Baron Corbin.

Corbin is all smiles as he walks to the ring. Corbin enters the ring and hits Harden with End of Days. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: James Harden

- The referee calls for the disqualification and Corbin immediately exits the ring. JoJo announces Harden as the winner, confirming the 200th loss for Hawkins. Hawkins is upset. He goes to ringside but Corbin is waiting at the taco table for him. Corbin decks Hawkins with a fist full of tacos and ends up flipping the table over on him. Corbin leaves as his music hits and Hawkins tries to recover with taco fixings all over him.

- Back from the break and Baron Corbin enters Kurt Angle's office. Angle asks him what that was all about and Corbin laughs, saying he will explain later but he has something else to say to Angle. He's tired of being looked over and says he went directly to WWE HQ and spoke with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Corbin has a letter from Stephanie for Angle and he reads it. Stephanie says due to recent shortcomings on RAW, she is implementing a new checks & balances system, appointing Corbin as the new constable of RAW. The letter says for Angle to consider Corbin as her eyes & ears on RAW. The letter was signed sincerely, Stephanie. Angle checks out the letter and isn't happy.

Nia Jax vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out comes Ronda Rousey to a pop. She joins the announcers for commentary. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is out first for this non-title match. Natalya is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Rousey overpowers, sending Natalya right to the mat. They lock up again and Natalya tries to bring Jax down with a headlock but Jax overpowers again. They face off and Natalya goes for a clothesline but it barely does anything. Jax sends Natalya to the floor and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Natalya tries to power up but Jax drops her with a headbutt. Natalya manages to stun Jax. Natalya with more strikes in the middle of the ring. Jax charges into the corner but Natalya moves. Natalya drops Jax with a big clothesline and covers for a close 2 count. Natalya yells at the crowd to wake them up. She runs the ropes and steps on Jax's back for the low dropkick but it looks like she lands bad on her knee. Nia takes advantage and scoops Natalya for the Samoan Drop and the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Nia's music hits as we go to replays. Natalya sells the knee injury and the referee checks on her. Jax stands near her in the ring. Rousey leaves the commentary desk and goes to the ring to check on Natalya. Jax approaches Natalya and asks if she's alright. Rousey stands up and faces off with Jax. Jax says she's just trying to check on Natalya. Rousey tells her to just leave. The referee and Rousey help Natalya out of the ring and to the back as she sells the injury. Natalya's music hits as Jax looks on from the ring. We go to replays again.

- Bobby Roode is backstage when Renee Young walks in for comments, asking what his mindset is going into his first-ever Money In the Bank match. Roode says he's ecstatic, just two weeks away from this life-changing match. Roode says he thrives in the spotlight and is excited about climbing the ladder to make history. Roode says when he becomes champion, it will be absolutely... glorious! Renee asks about tonight's match with Braun Strowman. Roode's tone changes and he says he honestly doesn't know. He's been in the business for 20 years and has never seen a man like Braun. Roode says he will use every trick he has and hopefully that's enough to beat Braun but his goal tonight is just to survive.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

Back from the break and Braun dominates to start. Roode looks to mount some offense but Braun brings him to the mat from the corner. Roode gets some offense in but Braun blocks a Glorious DDT attempt and drops him. Braun with more offense and a huge suplex. We get a replay of that suplex.

Braun charge in the corner but runs into an elbow. Braun ends up running into the steel ring post as Roode side-steps in the corner. Roode goes under the ring and brings out a heavy duty ladder. Roode bridges the ladder from the apron to the top of the barrier. Roode returns to the ring but Braun is back to his feet now. Roode tries to lure Braun out of the ring and it works.

Roode runs around the ring and rolls under the ladder bridge but Braun puts on the brakes and avoids running into it. Roode taunts Braun from the other side of the ladder bridge and asks what he's going to do now. Braun stares at Roode, raises his fists and brings them down, smashing the ladder in half. Roode is shocked. Braun catches up with Roode and launches him into the barrier. Braun tosses Roode back into the ring and scoops him for the running powerslam. Braun covers for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, Braun stands tall and looks up at the MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun makes his exit as Roode recovers.

- We see Kevin Owens backstage watching what just happened. Charly Caruso asks for his thoughts as he prepares to face Finn Balor tonight. Owens says Braun is big, Roode has a robe and the sky is blue. Who cares? Owens doesn't care about any of the other MITB competitors. Owens goes on and says Balor is a perfect example of why the WWE Universe is clueless as they chant for him. He mocks Balor for some of his "too sweet" failures. Charly reminds Owens that he interfered in Balor's match with Strowman last week. Owens says that doesn't matter and nothing matters because he will win at Money In the Bank and tonight he will remind Balor what he really is, nothing more than a made up Irish myth. Owens walks off.

