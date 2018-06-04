WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis
* Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis
* Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Kevin Owens On Bringing Out The Best In Finn Balor, John Cena - Bumblebee, ECW Talk On WWE Network
How Bad Was The Rating For Last Week's WWE RAW?
Impact Title Officially Dropped
Natalya On If She's Ready For Nia Jax (Video), Sin Cara Sends Custom Masks To Team, WWE Stock High
Another NXT Release, WWE Posts Video Of Shawn Michaels Joining The NWO In 2002, WWE Shop Sale
Mid-South Wrestling - WWE Network Update, The Rock On Hobbs & Shaw, Rock - SpongeBob, Tonight's RAW
WWE Releases NXT Star Zeda
Update On Alicia Fox, Released NXT Star On Whether She'll Continue Wrestling, Classic John Morrison
Police Release Update On Rockin' Rebel Murder-Suicide
Impact Title Officially Dropped
The Undertaker's WWE Return Revealed, Ronda Rousey's MSG Debut Opponent, More Changes To WWE - MSG
Sami Callihan Calls Out Chris Jericho And Ring Of Honor, Jericho Responds
News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Roman Reigns Returns, Battle Royal, Former Universal Champions Face Off
Stephanie McMahon's Disguise For "Undercover Boss" (Photo), How Old Is AJ Styles Today?, Kona Reeves