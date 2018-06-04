WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | June 04, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis

* Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa

