Drake Maverick Makes 205 Live Matches (Video), No Way Jose On Main Event, Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax

- Above is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announcing two matches for tomorrow's episode - The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado and a main event of Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis

* Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

- Below is a new promo for Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view: