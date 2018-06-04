Drake Maverick Makes 205 Live Matches (Video), No Way Jose On Main Event, Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax

- Above is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announcing two matches for tomorrow's episode - The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado and a main event of Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis
* Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa
- Below is a new promo for Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view:
Is @RondaRousey ready for @NiaJaxWWE? The #RAW #WomensChampion defends her title against The #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet at #MITB, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork!