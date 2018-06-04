Big Show Returns To TV, Baron Corbin Working For Stephanie McMahon (Video), Next Week's RAW Matches

- It was announced on this week's RAW that Baron Corbin is the new Constable of RAW. He was appointed to the role by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who sent a letter to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and told him that Corbin will be her eyes & ears behind-the-scenes on the red brand, part of a new checks & balances system. Above is video from the first segment with Angle and Corbin.

- Next Monday's WWE Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW will take place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The following matches and segments have been announced:

* Fatal 4 Way: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens

* Fatal 4 Way: Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Natalya vs. Ember Moon

* Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax face off

- Big Show returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW for a segment with Beth Knox, CEO of the 2018 USA Special Olympics Games, and several Special Olympians from Team Texas. WWE is a partner in the 2018 Games, which take place next month. Show has been out of action since undergoing right hip surgery in September 2017. The surgery was a success but he later suffered an infection related to the surgery and has been out of action due to those complications. Show noted in early February that his status was "touch and go" for the next 6-8 months, which means he could be back in the ring by late summer.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment along with a tweet from Show.