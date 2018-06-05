What Happened After RAW With Top WWE Stars, 'Never Before Told Truth' Reveal On SmackDown, B Team

- As noted, The B Team won a Tag Team Battle Royal on this week's WWE RAW to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Above is post-match video of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas celebrating. They mention how they're undefeated as The B Team and plug their new WWE Shop t-shirts.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW at the Toyota Center in Houston saw Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeat Jinder Mahal, Elias and Sami Zayn.

- Below is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown with a Money In the Bank contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles plus SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella revealing a "never before told truth" about her MITB opponent Asuka.