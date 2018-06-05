Jonathan Coachman RAW Status Update, WWE On Curt Hawkins Training With Famous Jobbers, The Revival

- As noted, this week's RAW saw The B Team win a Tag Team Battle Royal over The Revival, The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Titus Worldwide, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Breezango to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy.

Above is post-match video of RAW's Top Guys, The Revival. They are asked at what point do they start questioning if they really are the best and Scott Dawson wonders why they would question that. He admits the opportunity didn't go how they wanted it to and Dash Wilder points to how there are no undefeated tag teams in WWE. Dash says nothing changes with a few losses because they are hands-down, scientifically, the greatest tag team walking the planet today. Dash goes on and says they are tag team royalty. Dawson says there isn't one tag team or one group of guys on the roster that is as good as The Revival. Dawson goes on and says there will never be anybody who can "put the sock on our foot that laces our boot."

- It looks like WWE may bring in a former Superstar to do a program with Curt Hawkins now that he's hit 200 straight losses since returning to the company. WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Hawkins train with to break the streak. As of this writing, 45% voted for Gillberg while 32% voted for The Brooklyn Brawler, 18% for Barry Horowitz and 5% for Harvey Wippleman.

- David Otunga returned to RAW commentary on this week's episode in Houston, calling the show with Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Jonathan Coachman was away doing work for The Golf Channel in Atlantic City. Coach noted on Twitter that this was his last golfing event in a while. The World Long Drive Boardwalk Bash event will air tonight on The Golf Channel at 6pm EST with Coach calling the action. Below are Coach's related tweets from Monday:

Thank you Renee. This is my last event for awhile. They just came pretty quick together so it seems like more than it is. Only 4 total. So I will be at 48 Raws this year. I the real world that's a lot. So thank you. https://t.co/Q4FjISYtTh — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 5, 2018

Lol. No but I am watching just like you. But it's nice to be missed. Remember it's the only company that runs 52 weeks a year. We all love it and give everything we have. But cross promotion and cross over with so much out there is important. https://t.co/m5yyLeWyPi — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 5, 2018