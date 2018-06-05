News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Contract Signing, Mixed Tag Team Match, Carmella, More

The road to Money In the Bank continues on tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Matches for tonight's SmackDown include Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and mixed action with Aiden English & Lana vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi. There will also be a segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella promising to "unmask" Asuka and a Money In the Bank contract signing with Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles, which will be hosted by SmackDown General Manager Paige.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced two matches for tonight's episode - The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado plus Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali in the main event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to square off

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso to face Lana & Aiden English in Mixed Tag Team action

* Paige to host contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Carmella promises to "unmask" Asuka on SmackDown LIVE

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.