NJPW Announces Full Dominion Card, Chris Jericho Invites Impact To His Cruise, Being The Elite

- Above is the latest Being the Elite video, "Breaking News." Matt Jackson teased the All In card, Jay Lethal continued to not feel like himself, Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon check out Japan, the Young Bucks talked challenging for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and Omega finally decided to open the box Nick and Matt sent him.

- NJPW has announced the rest of the card for Dominion on June 9, be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 3am ET. Below is the full card:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship - 2 out of 3 falls/no time limit)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

* Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody

See Also Sami Callihan Calls Out Chris Jericho And Ring Of Honor, Jericho Responds

- After seeing comments from Impact Executive Don Callis, Chris Jericho officially invited Impact to his cruise by telling them where they could buy their cabins for the event. Callihan responded shortly after that he's making headlines, creating buzz and is building a pirate ship.