Title Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

Impact held a Slammiversary Press Conference yesterday and announced some of the upcoming matches for Slammiversary on July 22 at The Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will take on Moose, while Su Yung will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Below is the updated card:
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
Johnny Impact vs. TBD
Taiji Ishimori vs. TBD
ICYMI: Taiji Ishimori is coming to Slammiversary on July 22nd in Toronto!

ICYMI: Johnny Impact is returning to IMPACT at Slammiversary.
The Mayor of Slamtown will look to be the Mayor of Slammiversary!

Impact announced reserved floor seating has already sold out for the PPV with only General Admission and a handful of front row seats (VIP packages) are remaining.
Reserved floor seats for Slammiversary are SOLD OUT! Only General Admission available.
Limited front row seats remain as part of VIP packages.
We told you Slammiversary was going to be HUGE!