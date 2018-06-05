Title Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

Impact held a Slammiversary Press Conference yesterday and announced some of the upcoming matches for Slammiversary on July 22 at The Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will take on Moose, while Su Yung will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Johnny Impact vs. TBD

Taiji Ishimori vs. TBD

Impact announced reserved floor seating has already sold out for the PPV with only General Admission and a handful of front row seats (VIP packages) are remaining.