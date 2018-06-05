WrestlingInc.com

Title Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | June 05, 2018

Impact held a Slammiversary Press Conference yesterday and announced some of the upcoming matches for Slammiversary on July 22 at The Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will take on Moose, while Su Yung will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Johnny Impact vs. TBD

Taiji Ishimori vs. TBD



Impact Title Officially Dropped
See Also
Impact Title Officially Dropped

Impact announced reserved floor seating has already sold out for the PPV with only General Admission and a handful of front row seats (VIP packages) are remaining.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Live Coverage This Saturday At 3am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top