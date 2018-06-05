WrestlingInc.com

John Cena In 'Bumblebee' Trailer (Video), Camp WWE Season Two Finale, Finn Balor - Special Olympians

By Marc Middleton | June 05, 2018

- As noted, Big Show returned to WWE TV on last night's RAW for a segment with athletes from the Special Olympics. Above is backstage video of Finn Balor greeting the athletes from Team Texas before heading out for his entrance.

- Last Sunday's new episode of Camp WWE on the WWE Network was the season two finals for the adult animated show. All 5 episodes are now available for viewing on the WWE Network.

- Below is the official trailer for the "Bumblebee" Transformers spin-off movie, which stars John Cena and hits theaters on Christmas. Also below are comments from Cena:



