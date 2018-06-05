XFL Names Commissioner & CEO (Video), NWO Trademarks, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Backstage Video

- As noted, this week's RAW saw The B Team become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy by winning a Tag Team Battle Royal over The Revival, The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Titus Worldwide, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Breezango. McIntyre & Ziggler attacked other teams on their way out of the ring after being eliminated early on.

Above is post-match video of Renee Young asking McIntyre & Ziggler about their actions after being eliminated. Ziggler says he felt like they turned a page over the past few weeks but somehow, they lost sight of their goal in the Battle Royal. Ziggler goes on and admits he blew it but says they will have their day very soon. Ziggler says that is a guarantee from him and the psychopath standing next to him.

- WWE recently applied to trademark the "NWO" name for different uses.

The first trademark use reads like this, "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment."

The second use reads like this, "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas."

WWE also filed to trademark "Immortals" for merchandise use with toys, action figures and related items.

- Vince McMahon's XFL announced today that former NFL and NCAA executive & quarterback Oliver Luck has been named the new CEO & Commissioner. Below is new video of Luck, which was re-tweeted by Vince McMahon. The XFL is set to return in 2020.