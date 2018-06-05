New Name For Seth Rollins' Finisher, Booker T Student Gets Big Win On Last Night's RAW, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Corpus Christi, TX in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is now calling his stomp finisher The Stomp. The move was most recently called Blackout but he's also called it the Curb Stomp and Peace of Mind.

- The man who picked up the DQ win over Curt Hawkins on last night's WWE RAW in Houston was Will Lockhart, who trains under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling promotion. Lockhart used the "James Harden" name, a nod to Houston Rockets star James Harden of the NBA. Booker tweeted the following on the win: