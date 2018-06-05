WrestlingInc.com

Big Increase For This Week's Total Bellas Viewership

By Marc Middleton | June 05, 2018

Sunday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 654,000 viewers and ranked #22 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up 29.5% from last week's episode, which drew 505,000 viewers and ranked #19 for the night on cable. It looks like the hype surrounding the breakup (or storyline breakup) between Nikki Bella and John Cena may be paying off.

NASCAR topped the night in viewership with 2.672 million viewers while Fear The Walking Dead topped the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Total Bellas S3 E3 Recap: Nikki Bella And John Cena Split Up, And Everyone Loses It
Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers
Episode 2: 505,000 viewers
Episode 3: 654,000 viewers
Episode 4:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers
Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers
Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

