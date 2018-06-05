Big Increase For This Week's Total Bellas Viewership

Sunday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 654,000 viewers and ranked #22 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up 29.5% from last week's episode, which drew 505,000 viewers and ranked #19 for the night on cable. It looks like the hype surrounding the breakup (or storyline breakup) between Nikki Bella and John Cena may be paying off.

NASCAR topped the night in viewership with 2.672 million viewers while Fear The Walking Dead topped the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

Episode 2: 505,000 viewers

Episode 3: 654,000 viewers

Episode 4:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily