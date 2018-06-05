AJ Styles Status Update, WWE UK Star On Punching Finn Balor In The Face, Matt Hardy - Curtis Axel

- Above is new video of WWE UK Superstar Joe Coffey hyping the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament. Coffey says it's important that he represents Scotland because he feels the country is not represented well in the business. Coffey also talks about being trained by Finn Balor and Johnny Moss, who served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center last year.

"I owe everything to them," Coffey said of Balor and Moss. "If my path crossed with Finn Balor in WWE, I'll shake his hand, look him across the ring and punch him square in the face."

Coffey goes on and says it's a massive honor to be competing in the WWE UK Title tournament and nothing excites him more than a challenge.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles was advertised to appear at last night's SmackDown live event in Laredo, Texas but he did not appear. Styles is scheduled to return at tonight's SmackDown in Corpus Christi for the Money In the Bank contract signing with Shinsuke Nakamura, which will be hosted by SmackDown General Manager Paige.

- As noted, The B Team won a Battle Royal on last night's RAW to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Curtis Axel had this Twitter exchange with Hardy after the show: