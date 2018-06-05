Asuka Kicks Lana's Hair Out (Video), The Undertaker WWE Return Note, Bella Twins Shoot

- Above is a Total Bellas bonus clip with The Bella Twins having fun with a piano during a photo shoot.

- As noted, The Undertaker's in-ring return has been announced for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, July 7th. No word yet on why Taker is being brought back in July but it could be for the SummerSlam build. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Taker was not added to the MSG show due to low ticket sales as tickets are moving.

- Below is a clip of Asuka kicking Lana so hard she lost her hair extensions at a weekend WWE live event. The live events this past weekend saw Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeat Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.