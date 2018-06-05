WWE Signs PROGRESS Champion, Scotty 2 Hotty & WWE NXT Stars Judge Talent Show, WWE Network Notes

- Above is the intro for the new Money In the Bank Collection on the WWE Network. WWE also added new Collections on WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and Mid-South Wrestling on Monday. The full content listings for all three Collections can be found on the WWE website at this link. New Collections in July will focus on the Women's Evolution and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

- PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny has signed a WWE UK contract, according to F4Wonline.com. As noted last week, Jinny will defend against WWE NXT Superstar Steffanie Newell at the PROGRESS Chapter 71 event on June 10th in Sheffield. Jinny signing with WWE is why she dropped the Revolution Pro Women's Title to Jamie Hayter over the weekend.

- WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Ricochet joined WWE Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty to judge a kids talent show at the Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida last week. Below are photos from the event: