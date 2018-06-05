WWE Doctor Chris Amaan Seeking Nearly $4 Million In CM Punk - Colt Cabana Case

Closing arguments are being made today in WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amaan's libel and slander trial against CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Amaan filed the suit following Punk's appearance on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014.

At the trial today, Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) noted that Amaan's attorney told the jury that they are seeking $1 per tangible stream of the podcast, for a total of $3,989,000 in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages.

See Also CM Punk Confirms Under Oath What 'CM' Stands For

Following the trial, Punk is scheduled to face Mike Jackson at UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 this Saturday night. We will have live round-by-round coverage of the event, followed by a special Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with myself, Matt Morgan and Chris Featherstone discussing UFC 225, NJPW Dominion and more.