Triple H On WWE NXT Possibly Leaving WWE Network, WWE Stars Do The Ogre Challenge (Video), WWE Rally

- As seen above, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has released a new series - The Ogre Challenge. The series will feature two Superstars stuffed into an oversized, two-head sweater, each with one arm free to play on the game controller. The first episode features The Usos vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E in a game of Injustice 2.

- Triple H was asked about WWE NXT possibly leaving the WWE Network for a new TV home during Monday's media call to promote the new WWE Performance Center recruiting website. He told PWInsider:

"As far as where NXT ends up, as that brand continues to grow, never say never, I guess. For the value of the Network, NXT is a valuable part of the WWE Network. Where it ends up, I don't know. Obviously, that's a decision that Vince [McMahon] will make and the team here will make strategically as to where everything sits, just as we do everything else in our ecosystem as far as where we put content. It's a constantly challenging question for us. Good problem to have, right?"

- No Way Jose, Kalisto, Ember Moon and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax hosted a "Be A Star" anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Gitls Clubs of America in Houston on Monday. Below are photos from the event: