Another Wrestling Promotion Running MSG Due To Arena's Issues With WWE?

We noted earlier that The Undertaker had been added to the upcoming WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, July 7th. It is the only upcoming event that Taker has been confirmed for as of this writing, and Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that ticket sales for the show are fine, so he was not added due to improve ticket sales.

Madison Square Garden confirmed to PWInsider that AAA is looking to run MSG on either September 16th or the 23rd. It was not confirmed if the promotion was looking to run the Garden itself, or the adjacent 4,500 seat theater. If AAA ran the Garden, it would be the first time that a pro wrestling group outside of WWE had done so in the modern era. WCW wanted to run a show in the Garden, but were denied due to the arena's agreement with WWE.

The PWInsider report noted that WWE would technically have the right of first refusal for the date due to their current agreement. It was also noted that MSG is not happy with WWE running most of their recent New York area event in other arenas, including WWE scheduling all of their WrestleMania 35 week events next year at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Source: PWInsider