Triple H Comments On New WWE Signing, New WWE NXT Takeover Comics (Videos), RAW Top 10

- Former New Zealand rubgby star Daniel Vidot has officially signed with WWE, according to NewsHub.co.nz. Vidot first worked a WWE tryout back in 2016 and will soon return to Orlando to begin working under his new multi-year contract.

Triple H spoke to NewsHub about the new WWE Performance Center recruiting website and Vidot's signing. He said, "This is the next step in the evolution of WWE. We are opening up pathways for the best athletes and entertainers from around the world to find an easier way to get to WWE. I think there are certain sport ventures that lend themselves much greater to what we do but if I was to look at sports like rugby, for us that is a really interesting pool. There are elite athletes at every level of that sport. They are the best athletes in the world. You look at a guy like Daniel Vidot, who is coming to us very soon - he is coming out of a rugby [league] environment, he has a larger than life personality and is use to that physicality and daily grind - but they love it. It's a perfect fit."

Vidot, who grew up idolizing The Rock, also spoke to NewsHub and said his longterm goal is to become WWE Champion. He said, "Short-term goals are to get to know everything I need to know about professional wrestling, learn the basics and take baby steps. Just keep developing. Long term I want to be WWE Champion. [I'm] keen to prove all the naysayers wrong and show that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. I want to be the first of many rugby players that can show a younger generation of Samoan athletes that anything is possible."

- BOOM! Studios has announced a new WWE NXT Takeover comic series that will hit stores in September of this year. Below is the full announcement along with promos from new SmackDown Superstars Zelina Vega & Andrade "Cien" Almas, plus The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong):