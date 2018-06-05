Triple H Comments On New WWE Signing, New WWE NXT Takeover Comics (Videos), RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Houston.
- Former New Zealand rubgby star Daniel Vidot has officially signed with WWE, according to NewsHub.co.nz. Vidot first worked a WWE tryout back in 2016 and will soon return to Orlando to begin working under his new multi-year contract.
Triple H spoke to NewsHub about the new WWE Performance Center recruiting website and Vidot's signing. He said, "This is the next step in the evolution of WWE. We are opening up pathways for the best athletes and entertainers from around the world to find an easier way to get to WWE. I think there are certain sport ventures that lend themselves much greater to what we do but if I was to look at sports like rugby, for us that is a really interesting pool. There are elite athletes at every level of that sport. They are the best athletes in the world. You look at a guy like Daniel Vidot, who is coming to us very soon - he is coming out of a rugby [league] environment, he has a larger than life personality and is use to that physicality and daily grind - but they love it. It's a perfect fit."
Vidot, who grew up idolizing The Rock, also spoke to NewsHub and said his longterm goal is to become WWE Champion. He said, "Short-term goals are to get to know everything I need to know about professional wrestling, learn the basics and take baby steps. Just keep developing. Long term I want to be WWE Champion. [I'm] keen to prove all the naysayers wrong and show that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. I want to be the first of many rugby players that can show a younger generation of Samoan athletes that anything is possible."
- BOOM! Studios has announced a new WWE NXT Takeover comic series that will hit stores in September of this year. Below is the full announcement along with promos from new SmackDown Superstars Zelina Vega & Andrade "Cien" Almas, plus The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong):
Discover The Secrets Behind The Brand In A New Weekly Series
BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced WWE: NXT TAKEOVER, a weekly event series on-sale in September 2018.
NXT has become WWE's third global brand, and the launching pad for some of today's biggest Superstars including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and many more.. Now, learn the untold stories behind NXT in this special weekly event from writer Dennis Hopeless (WWE) and artist Jake Elphick (WWE: WrestleMania 2018 Special).
Each issue of WWE: NXT TAKEOVER will focus on different Superstars from different eras of NXT:
Week One – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – THE BLUEPRINT #1: In 2012, Triple H and Dusty Rhodes head to Florida to begin the newest era of WWE.
Week Two – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – PROVING GROUND #1: The Demon King, Finn Bálor, enters the NXT Universe and is confronted by Samoa Joe.
Week Three – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – INTO THE FIRE #1: The Empress ofTomorrow, Asuka, begins her rise to the NXT Women's Championship, and Bobby Roode becomes "Glorious."
Week Four – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – REDEMPTION #1: Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler make the move to NXT and immediately leave their mark.
WWE: NXT TAKEOVER features connecting variant covers by Marco D'Alfonso, along with main covers by Lucas Werneck (The Blueprint), Aaron Dana (Proving Ground), David Nakayama (Into The Fire) and Audrey Mok (Redemption).
"The Superstars of NXT are responsible for some of the greatest moments in sports entertainment history and we're thrilled to show readers the secrets behind the rise of WWE's third global brand," said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. "From Seth Rollins to Shayna Baszler, each of your favorite NXT Superstars will get their moment to shine in this weekly event."
WWE: NXT TAKEOVER is the latest release from BOOM! Studios' eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle's Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.
Print copies of WWE: NXT TAKEOVER will be available for sale in September, 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.