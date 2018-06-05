Total Divas Dance-Off Videos For Next Season, WWE Stars In New Gold Bond Ad, WWE Cruiserweight Title

- Tyler Breeze and Fandango are featured in this new commercial for Gold Bond body powder spray.

- It looks like Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali could be up for another WWE Cruiserweight Title shot from Cedric Alexander after their main event on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode as WWE posted the following teaser for the match. As noted, Lince Dorado vs. The Brian Kendrick will also take place tonight.

Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy vie to return to title contention WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is determined to ensure that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has a challenger and has announced that Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy will square off in a blockbuster main event. While the match does not guarantee a title opportunity, it allows Murphy and Ali to make their case about why they should earn another chance to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Not only are there huge implications for this contest, but the battle also serves as a rubber match between the Superstars. During the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Ali vanquished Murphy in the quarterfinals before going on to face Alexander for the vacant title at WrestleMania. Last month, however, the Australian Superstar returned the favor and defeated The Heart of WWE 205 Live, convincing Maverick that he deserved a title opportunity. Although Murphy couldn't secure the championship and end The Age of Alexander last week, he certainly proved himself to be a formidable challenger and earned the respect of the titleholder after a hard-fought throwdown. Which Superstar will show Drake Maverick and the WWE Universe that they deserve another chance to claim the coveted WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

- We noted last week how a Total Divas Dance-Off was being filmed at the E11EVEN night club in Miami. The dance-off, filmed for the next season of the show, also featured Brinn Nicole & Sharna Burgess from Dancing With The Stars. The match-up saw SmackDown General Manager Paige, Lana and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax take on Natalya and The Bella Twins. Below are clips from the dance-off and rehearsals:

About to get ready for a fun dance rehearsal right now with @SharnaBurgess! I asked her what her best advice is for a beginner... ?????? #totaldivas pic.twitter.com/ZadKNuyu69 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 31, 2018