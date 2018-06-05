Nia Jax Gives Props To Natalya, WWE UK Star On Reinventing Himself (Video), WWE Social, WWE Stock

- Above is new video of WWE UK Superstar Tucker discussing the upcoming WWE UK Title tournament. Tucker says he came up short against Tyler Bate in last year's tournament but he's a different animal this year.

"None of these guys are moving like me, none of these guys are training like me," Tucker said about reinventing himself. "I'm doing things completely different, I've completely changed my training. I'm a lot leaner, a lot sharper, and you guys are going to see that this year."

Tucker goes on to say he's never been this hungry, he's never trained this hard and he's never felt better than this, and he will prove a point this year - he's the guy.

- WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $61.50 per share. Today's high was $61.75 and the low was $60.80.

- Nielsen is no longer releasing daily social media ratings. The weekly top 10 lists will still be released each Monday, meaning the social media ratings for this week's RAW and SmackDown will be available next week.

- RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax took to Twitter today and gave props to Natalya for their non-title match on last night's RAW, which Jax won: