CM Punk & Colt Cabana Vs. WWE Doctor Chris Amann Verdict Is In

WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amaan's libel and slander trial against CM Punk and Colt Cabana wrapped in Cook County, Illinois today with the jury ruling in favor of Punk & Cabana on all counts filed by Amann. The former WWE Superstars will not have to pay anything to Amann.

It was noted that Cabana looked relieved after the verdict while Punk & wife AJ Lee were crying. According to Nick Hausman of Wrestle Zone, Amann was said to be staring off blankly.

The trial kicked off last Wednesday over comments Punk made about Amann on Cabana's "Art of Wrestling" podcast in 2014, a few months after his WWE release. The jury deliberated for just a few hours today.

No word yet on what is next for the parties involved but we will keep you updated. Amann remains employed by WWE while Cabana continues to work indies. Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE but he will return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 225 in Chicago, facing Mike Jackson, who also has a record of 0-1-0. We will have live round-by-round coverage of the event, followed by a special Saturday night edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri and Chris Featherstone discussing UFC 225, NJPW Dominion and more.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto tweeted the following after being in the court room today:

CM Punk has just won his civil lawsuit against WWE Dr. Chris Amann. He was in court all morning here in Chicago. Hugging his wife and crying in the courthouse. All this, four days before UFC 225. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 5, 2018